A rosary will be held at 7pm on July 7th, 2022 at St. Catharine’s Catholic Church for Roberto M. Romero who passed away at the age of 88 on July 3rd, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held at 2pm on July 8th, 2022 at St. Catharine’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at Hagerman Cemetery.
Robert was born March 4, 1934 in Presidio, Texas to Sabino and Felicia Romero. He was the oldest of three siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Ernesto M. Romero and Sabino M. Romero, his baby daughter and his beloved wife, Maria Elena Romero.
Robert is survived by his four children from his previous marriage; Virginia Rondon (Rafael), Robert Romero Jr., Terri Guerrero (David) and Ralph Romero (Bernadette); and his four children with Maria Elena; Sabino Romero, Ernesto Romero (Shay), Orlando Romero (Nicole), and Lionel Romero (Veronica); grandchildren; Christina Rondon Martinez (Eric), Daniel Rondon, Michelle Richards (Jeff), Alicia Romero, Monique Serna (Ricky), Eric Guerrero (Erica), Alonzo Guerrero (Johanna), Ricardo Romero (Jacquelyn), Felicia Romero, Amanda Romero, Nicholas Romero, Sabrina Rodriguez (Pavon), Audriana Romero (Robert), Lucas Romero (Antoinette) Noel Romero, Danae Pacheco, Melanie Romero, Brieanna Romero, Roman Romero, Isabella Romero, Marina Romero and Aubreyana Romero; great-children; Vision Martinez, Jacob, Josh, Jose and Marrisa Richards, Sophia and Lily Guerrero, Dalyce and Nehemiah Guerrero, Esperanza, Amelia and Isaiah Romero, Angelique Vigil, Aden Serna, Angelica Trujillo, Tristan Carpenter, Zoey Otero, Alizae Ruiz and Azeena Rodriguez and numerous family members.
Robert had eight lovely children from both his marriages. On April 17, 1971 he married Maria Elena Soltero. Together they raised four active boys and were long-time residents of Hagerman, NM. Robert was a hard worker and instilled good work ethic to all his children. He held numerous jobs in and around the city of Hagerman and built a successful business installing concrete and conducting ditch repair. He had a love of the outdoors and frequently took his children hunting, fishing, or camping. For many years he played and coached baseball which he enjoyed. Among his hobbies were welding and wrought iron work in which he would craft many useful tables, plant stands and décor. He also enjoyed working in the yard and planting for Maria Elena. One thing he can be remembered for was his insatiable sweet tooth. He never met a dessert he didn’t like. In his spare time he frequently enjoyed taking trips to the casinos and watching baseball.
Robert was loved and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.