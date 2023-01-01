Robyn Joann Robnett passed away on December 24, 2022, in Roswell NM. Services will be a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Robyn's family at www.andersonbethany.com
On February 24, 1941, Robyn Joann Robnett was born to William Leonvious Robnett and Lona Gladys Beesinger in Sulpher Springs, Texas. She was a beautician and an amazing seamstress. Joann has been a long-standing member of the Church of Christ of Roswell.
Preceding Joann in death by her parents, Leon and Luna Gladys Robnett; siblings: Sammie Petross, Frances Willodene Adcock, Allen Ray Robnett Mattiebell Kenney; youngest son, Tommy Ray Smith; grandson, Dennis McCulloch; and two great-grand-daughters: Destanie and Brianna McDaniel.
Joann is survived by her children: Elmer L Smith Jr and wife Becky of Roswell, Tammie Smith of Roswell, Sander Alan Smith of Casper Wy, Virgil Smith Sr of Amarillo, TX, and Beverly Smith Eschbach of Middlesex NJ. Joann celebrated twenty-one grandchildren thirty-five great-grandchildren; as well as one great-great-grandchild.
The family wishes to extend special “Thanks” to Gentiva Hospice Care and Mission Arch as they gave Joann the most wonderful care throughout her stay.
Robyn’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.