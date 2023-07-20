Rocky Chipps
A memorial service for Rocky James Chipps, age 68, of Roswell, NM will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 24, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel.
Rocky passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Roswell, NM.
Rocky was born April 28, 1955, to Lloyd L. Chipps and Jessie N. Evans in Roswell, NM. Rocky was a lifelong resident of Roswell; he attended Roswell High School and went on to E.N.M.U.-R and earned a Certificate of Completion in Auto Body and Paint.
Rocky was employed by NMDOT District 2 for 15 years before retiring. After retiring from the Highway Department, Rocky worked part-time for Hamill Transportation Bus Lines for 5 years assisting children to and from school.
Rocky’s hobbies were fishing and camping in his free time. He enjoyed spending time with family and especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rocky was a member of Life Ministries Four Square Church where he enjoyed playing his drums. Rocky was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and partner of the N.M. Workforce Connections.
Rocky was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd L. Chipps and Jessie N. Chipps; brother, David Wayne Chipps; brother, Gerald Chipps; and sisters, Atha Post and Tina Brisco.
Those left to cherish Rocky’s memory is the mother of his children, Linda Gilliland of Roswell, NM; sons, Michael J. Chipps and Rocky A. Chipps of Roswell, NM; brother, Floyd Mike Chipps of Roswell, NM; sisters, Mary Hedgecock of Roswell, NM, Patsy Mello of Mt. Angel Oregon, and Debbie Cooper of Roswell, NM. Rocky will also be missed by lifelong friends, Trina Crowson of Roswell, NM and Robert Hall of Roswell, NM and numerous acquaintances he met throughout his journey on this earth.
Rocky will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
