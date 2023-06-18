Rodney Dee Jeffers, 74, of Roswell passed away on May 30, 2023, at his home. Rod was born on November 27, 1948, in Brady, Texas, to Dee Jeffers and Mary Helen Jeffers.
He was a member of the Army National Guard during the late 60's and early 70’s and worked in the lumber industry before becoming a fence contractor, and later worked as a livestock hauler. Having been born into a ranching family, Rod always had a passion for horses and cattle. In his younger years, he was an avid team roper. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson with his good friend Rudy Candelaria, as well as all the memorable times spent with his grandchildren. He also loved to go bike riding with his younger brother Brad.
Rod is survived by his daughter Tina Bezemek of Albuquerque, and his brother Brad, and Brad's wife Debbi of Roswell. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Joshua Segura, Mia Jeffers and Christopher Jeffers. Rod was predeceased by his parents, daughter Lynn Jeffers, and son Chris Jeffers, as well as grandchildren Timothy Romero and Dominic Segura.
Graveside services are scheduled for Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery in Roswell, with Pastor Shawn Kelly officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory.