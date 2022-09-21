On March 23, 1953, Rodney J. Miller was born to Joe B. Miller, Jr. and Sylvia J. Waldrip in Artesia. Rodney was the first of 5 children, big brother to Johnny, Richard Mark, Peggy D and JoBeth. Rodney spent much of his youth in Loco Hills, Yeso, Portales, Hagerman and Artesia, farming and playing sports. He played football and was on the Artesia High School State championship team in 1969. Upon graduating he attended Texas Tech University on a football scholarship, only to find that knees do not bend backwards. Once recovered from knee surgery, Rodney enlisted in the US Navy and was shipped off during the Vietnam era. Like many young men, Rodney came back from that time a changed man. He left the Navy to attend New Mexico State University to major in General Agriculture, Parasitology, Fisheries and Wildlife Management.
During the summer months, Rodney worked for the Bureau of Land Management in Las Cruces, initially as a firefighter, then as a Range Technician on MacGregor Range. Rodney left NMSU, moving to Roswell where he started working at Transwestern Pipeline, and watched the company transition from Texas Eastern to Northern Energy to Enron to Agave Energy. Rodney was transferred to Artesia under the Enron regime in 1986. He remained in Artesia until 2003 when he was transferred back to Roswell. Rodney left Yates/Agave and went to work for Wildcat Measurement, ACA Mid-Stream and Frontier Field Services, covering the area of Roswell to Hobbs.
Rodney met and married Dianna Parker who was with him to the end of his life. Rodney continued to work in the oil field until he and Dianna decided to retire and travel the United States. But his health had started to decline rapidly, so they had to give up on that dream.
Rodney was an amazing athlete, playing after high school and college, flag football, softball and basketball but his true joy (beyond his children) was hunting. He hunted pronghorn, deer, elk, javalina, squirrel, quail and dove, but said the most challenging hunt was for spring turkey. He covered a lot of the country from the southern border of NM and Arizona, north into Colorado and east into Texas. He loved hunting dogs and watching them work. As age crept up on him he picked up fishing again, going back to SW Colorado where he and his family had fished and camped during his youth. When it wasn’t hunting season, Rodney would put in a huge garden, raising tomatoes, chili, zucchini, green beans, okra, watermelon, cantaloupe and sometimes corn. He loved tilling the garden, planting the seeds, and chopping the weeds, but wasn’t big on picking the garden. He always had enough to share with his extended family, neighbors and co-workers and in most years, planted specific vegetables for those he loved.
Rodney was a lifelong Baptist and most recently attended 1st Baptist Church and Berrendo Baptist Church of Roswell. His faith and belief in the Lord was always strong. Rodney quietly passed away on the evening for August 10, 2022, at home with Dianna at his side. Waiting for Rodney are his daughter, Helen Aubrey, his son Jay T, his sister JoBeth, his stepfather Jim McCauley, his aunt Jackie Shipman, his cousin and close friend Tommy Shipman, his uncle Jay Waldrip as well as other family members and friends, along with multiple hunting dogs.
He leaves behind his wife Dianna, his daughter Michelle Miller Pisciotta and her husband Tom of the Dallas area, his son Chance Miller, and wife Annette and his grandsons, Benjamin and Austin in Las Cruces. Also left to mourn are his mother Sylvia McCauley in Houston, his brothers Johnny Miller & family of Kansas City Missouri and Richard Mark Miller and family, his sister Peggy Miller and family also in Houston, his father Joe B. Miller, Jr. of Artesia. Also former wives – Paula Brown Miller – mother to Michelle and Helen Miller – mother to Helen Aubrey, Jay T. and Chance Miller and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and more friends than most people have.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Roswell, New Mexico, at 11:00 AM.
Please join us for a gathering to celebrate Rodney’s life at 12:30 PM. Please bring with you, music that you associate with Rodney and share your memories and stories of good times.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warriors at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org , the Baptist Children’s Home in Portales at https://www.nmbch.com , or the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org, or to any organization of your choice.
Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Rodney’s family at www.andersonbethany.com
Rodney’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.