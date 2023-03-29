Roland (Ron) Connally was born on April 23, 1952, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Roswell, New Mexico, to Lenord and Ruth Connally.
He graduated from Santa Anna Valley High and went on to be an Aviation Store Keeper for the United States Navy for 20 years. After retiring from the Navy, Ron went back to school and became a machinist for Napa Auto Parts for 19 years.
Ron married Rhonda Connally on April 25, 1980. They enjoyed traveling, camping, and just hanging out together. Ron and Rhonda lived in multiple places over the course of time. Many of those years, while in the Navy, were spent in California and Washington State. If one were to describe Ron, they would say he was….. loving, caring, generous, funny, stubborn, willing, open to new experiences, and enjoyed helping others. You were always his friend. Anytime, any friend was his best friend.
Ron received the “Good Conduct” award in the Navy every 4 years as well as many other awards.
Ron loved Jesus with all of his heart. Throughout the years he was extremely involved in his church. He has been a member of the Roswell First Church of the Nazarene for 8 years. He has served in many capacities…as Head Greeter, Men’s Ministry Director, Maintenance personnel, children’s quizzing coach, and many other areas. This past year, he felt God leading him to start pursuing the Layman’s Ministry Track. Ron’s desire was to reach more people for Jesus. He was also a member of the Oak Harbor Church of the Nazarene, helped with a church plant, part of a biker church, a member of Gideons International, and loved going on Work and Witness trips. He participated in trips to Mozambique, Costa Rica, Peru, Malawi, Cuba and several local trips. Ron will be deeply missed by ALL who knew him.
He was extremely loved and appreciated. There was never a doubt that Ron loved Jesus with all of his heart and wanted to share him with as many people as he could. He was truly loved and will be missed by many.