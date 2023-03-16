Ronald Pennington

His Legacy Ronald Edward Pennington, age 75, passed away March 10, 2023.
He was born on February 15, 1948 in Silver City, New Mexico to Edward and Jane (Von Rosenberg) Pennington. Ronald served his country in the US Army. He played for the University of Nevada basketball team.
Ronald married the love of his life, Nancy Sattavara, on January 22, 1977 at Greenfield Village in Dearborn, MI. He was an electrical engineer for Detroit Edison for many years prior to retirement. In his spare time, he liked walking his dogs, playing golf, and mountain biking outdoors. Ronald was well liked and loved by all who knew him.
His Family Ronald will be missed by his wife, Nancy; son, Corey (Karen); and grandchildren, Ali and Gavin. He is also survived by his sister, Janice (Sherald); sister-in-law, Kris (Lew); brother-in-law, Tom (Kelly); many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Sophie and Rockey. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents.
His Farewell A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Diabetes Association. Please leave a message of comfort for Ronald's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald Edward Pennington, please visit our floral store.