Rose M. Tarin known as "Titi" to her grandchildren, went to be with God on Thursday, November 10, 2022 surrounded by her children and loved ones.
On January 9, 1959 Rose was born to Cruz Madrid and Precillia Torres in Artesia, NM. She grew up in Hagerman, NM. She would eventually move to Roswell, NM where she married her children’s father, Daghoberto Tarin. Rose was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She spent her early years dedicated to being a mother and Tia Rosie. She loved her children unconditionally. She would move on to begin her career as an employee for Roswell Independent School District where she dedicated 26 years.
Rose became known as “Mrs. Tarin” to the Mt. View students. She built numerous relationships along the way. She was always willing to lend a helping hand but was not afraid to be stern and push her Mt. View students and her co-workers to do their best. She loved joking with her co-workers, always giving them a hard time and a good scare. She was a very caring and giving person and always gave to others before herself.
Rose loved spending time with her grandchildren, teaching them to be as independent as she was. She taught them to ride bikes, tie shoes, and drive her beloved Nissan truck. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s extracurricular activities, running them around to practice, games and dance, she was their biggest fan. During the holidays Rose was known for making her famous “stuffing” passed down to her from her mother Precillia. She loved giving her nieces and nephews a tough time, always joking. She enjoyed her weekly conversations with her sister, Elena. Rose will be truly missed by those who knew her and loved her. She will forever be in our hearts and prayers.
Those left to cherish Rose’s memory are her children; Jaime (Holly), Hector( Mireya) and Veronica all of Roswell. Grandchildren; Carlos, Damien, Addie Mae, DeAnna, Richard, Hector, Patrick, and Aubrey. Niece; Rebekah. Siblings; Betty (Salvador), Elena, Janet (Adam). Brother and sister-in-laws; Augustin (Lorena), Raul (Stella), Michael (Angela). Numerous nieces and nephews. Mothers of her grandsons; Melissa and Selena, Father of her granddaughter; Ray, and Father to her children; Daghoberto.
Rose is preceded in death by her parents; Cruz Madrid and Precillia Torres, Grandparents; Cornelio Lucero and Rosa Salas Lucero, Brother-in-law; Inocencio Huerta, Sister-in-law; Luzmila Tarin, Father and Mother-in-law; Pedro and Carlota Tarin.
Rose will be honored with a Rosary and Memorial Service at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 9:30am.
Rose’s obituary was written with love by her children and family. To everyone who has been a part of Rose’s journey through life, whether big or small, her children would like to extend their most sincere gratitude.