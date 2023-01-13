Roseann T Schoblaski

Age 94
SOMERSET, Ky — On January 11, 2023, Roseann passed to eternal life following a brief illness.
Born in Chicago, Ill on May 5, 1928, where her parents owned a restaurant in the loop. Roseann grew up in Oshkosh, Wis. when they returned to live with family. She became a dental assistant and in 1948, she married Lester T Schoblaski, had a daughter and later moved to Milwaukee where she worked at Marquette Dental School as a Clinic Coordinator. Retiring in 1978, they moved to Roswell, NM where for 33 years she enjoyed their dear friends, St Mark’s Lutheran Church, square dancing, golfing (including a hole in one,) volunteering at the hospital and hosting her daughter’s family.
In 2011, a decade after Les died, she moved to Lake Lure, North Carolina to live with her daughter. This fall, they moved to Somerset, KY to be closer to grandchildren, when she fell ill and died peacefully at home.
Roseann was unfailingly kind and loving, with an understated, witty sense of humor. We will all miss and remember her for touching our lives in her uniquely special ways. Please pass on her legacy of kindness in memorandum.
