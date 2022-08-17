Rosenda Ureña Morales, 88, passed away on Monday, August 18, 2022, in Roswell. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Rosenda’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Rosary at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday (08-17-2022) at 6 P.M. Funeral services will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday (08-18-2022) at 10 A.M. Internment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On 03-09-1934, Rosenda was born to Abraham Morales and CiriJa Morales in Temastian, Jalisco, Mexico. She was the beloved wife of Clicario Enriquez Orozco, who she married in 1950 in Temastian, Jalisco. They were married for 54 years and raised 10 children. She was a very compassionate and loving person. She loved plants and wildlife. Rosenda will be missed by her family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Olivia Herrera, Armida Enriquez, Miguel Enriquez, Fidel Enriquez, Ansurio Enriquez, Juan Enriquez, Victoria Enriquez, Olga Enñquez, Silvia Vallez, David Enriquez; and all of her grandchildren.
PRECEDED: Rosenda is preceded in death by her parents, Cirila and Abraham Morales; as well as her beloved husband, Clicerio Enriquez Orozco.
Rosenda’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.