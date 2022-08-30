December 21, 1956 — August 8, 2022
Roxane Butts passed away August 8, 2022, at her home near Capitan, New Mexico. She was survived by her husband of 41 years, Bill Butts, who passed away nine days later on August 17th, 2022. She loved Bill’s children, Wade Butts from Farmington, Miller Butts from Roswell, and Charni Durham from Ruidoso, like her own. She has a brother, Greg Wheeler, from Albuquerque.
Roxane was a spirit-filled born again Christian. She was born in the flesh on December 21, 1956. She was born in the spirit in 1970 at Calvary Church in Albuquerque. Her parents were James R. Wheeler and Juanita Wheeler, both deceased.
Roxane was a pioneer in women's body building. She won several championships in Gold's Gym competitions in Albuquerque. She was an accomplished martial artist and an aerobics instructor.
When Roxane was a child, she brought stray animals home. She never stopped. She ran an animal rescue operation at her home all her life.
Roxane was a radio dispatcher for the Ruidoso Police Department where she met her husband William R. ("Bill") Butts. Bill later rose to the rank of Captain of the New Mexico State Police. After Bill retired, he became the Magistrate Judge in Ruidoso.
Roxane was deeply loved by her family and many, many people in Lincoln County. Services will be announced at a later date.