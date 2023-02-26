Roy Jean Hanson

Born October 4, 1931, Roy passed peacefully at home on February 21, 2023.
Preceded in death by his parents Gordons and Velva, his brother Larry, his sister Billie Jan, and his daughter Toni.
He’s survived by his wife Valeria, sister Linda and her husband Bill, his son in law Randy, his son Roy, his son Barry and wife Jody, grandkids, Jason, Melissa, Natalie, and Heather, and great grandkids Codie, Garrett, Carter, Colbie, Cooper, and Cole.
Roy had a very tough early life, losing his father at a young age left his mom raising 4 kids alone in the Great Depression and WWII on a teacher’s salary. Often hungry, his mom supplemented their food supply with gardens grown on nearby empty lots; Roy shared tales of having 3 kinds of homegrown squash for dinner – and being happy to get it.
Roy talked a marine recruiter into enlisting him into the Marine reserves at 16 years of age, and then transferred to the Navy Reserve at 17 when he was disappointed with how little military training the Marine reserves did at that time. His unit was activated in response to the outbreak of the Korean War, and he served six years participating in the Inchon invasion, in Japan, and in the reserve fleet in Beaumont Texas. Throughout his enlistment, Roy sent one third of each paycheck home to help his mom raise his siblings. His mom had other ideas; when Roy mustered out and started college on the GI bill, Velva handed him a passbook to an account containing every penny he’d sent her over the years and told him “lets go shopping for that car you started saving up for”.
In 1953 he met, wooed, and married Valeria, the love of his life. Roy found a great job opportunity with Trans Western Pipeline Company here in Roswell, and moved their young family here, sight unseen, in 1960. They fell in love with Roswell and the Great Southwest, and spent many a year exploring all the wonders nearby.
Roy was a patriot, with a deep love of his country and countrymen, and a deep skepticism of the all forms of complex government. He and Valeria traveled the country end to end with family and friends seeing so many of the wonders to be appreciated here, yet never saw them all.
Roy had an iron will and moral code, and yet was a quiet, and humble man. Certain in his opinions, and also certain of the right of those disagreeing with him to have theirs. Unhesitating in helping any friend or family member or stranger in need, while understanding you couldn’t really help those that demanded that others solve their problems. We all learned so much from his examples, loved him greatly, and will miss and remember him forever.