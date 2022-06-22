Ruben Chaves Trujillo
Ruben Chaves Trujillo, 74, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2021, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Ruben’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
SERVICES: A Viewing for Ruben will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 9:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On March 18, 1948, Ruben was born to Manuel Mendez Trujillo and Annie Trujillo in Fort Sumner, New Mexico. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas. During the time Ruben was serving, he was awarded a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/1Bss, a Good Conduct Medal, and a Medal for Expert-Rifle. He was trained as a specialized truck driver (Hvy) and served in the Army until he was honorably discharged.
Ruben was the beloved husband of Esther Trujillo. Prior to retirement, he worked as a superintendent for the Chaves County Road Department. Ruben loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Ruben enjoyed spending time with his friends and loved ones. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
PRECEDED: Ruben was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Mendez Trujillo and Annie Trujillo.
SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish memories of Ruben are his beloved wife, Esther Trujillo; children: Jessica McGeorge, Sandra Torres, Sherry Leba, Donna Meza, Mark Salas; stepchildren: Charlote Pennell and Faustino Garcia; twelve grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; siblings: Sonny Trujillo and wife Fran, Larry Trujillo, Joe Trujillo, Laiweikel and husband Paul, Terry Lehrman and husband Gary, Sharon Kirby, Lydia Ortega and husband Andy, Janet Wood, Ida Tolentino, Manuel Trujillo, Fred Trujillo and wife Connie; as well as many friends, can’t name them all, most of them from Roswell; friends the Eagles Fraternal Order; and his special friends: Alfredo Alcala and family.