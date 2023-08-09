January 11, 1940 — July 21, 2023
Ruben Matta Gonzales, 83, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 5:53 PM, at his home under the care of Gentiva Hospice. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Ruben’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Ruben was born January 11, 1940, in Crowell, Texas, in a tent to Sabina Mata and Ventura Rodrigues. When Ruben was a month old his father died. When Ruben was 3 years old his mother married Frank C. Gonzales and Ruben did not know until he was twelve years old that Frank was his stepfather. “Dad always treated me as his son.” Ruben always said he was a wonderful stepfather growing up.
Ruben married Dottie (Dorothy) Jackson on August 16, 1969, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and were married for 53 years, 6 months and 21 days. On their forty-fifth anniversary, they renewed their wedding vows at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Ruben enlisted in the Army, July 1956, and was discharged from the National Guard of New Mexico after 3 years of services.
Ruben only attended through the seventh grade at North Junior High School, which is now the Administration Building located at 300 North Kentucky. In 1968, Ruben received his G.E.D. After being married for two months, October 20, 1969, till June 2000, he worked for AP&SF Santa Fe Railway, for 31 years, and he worked many areas of New Mexico.
His children are Alicia M. Gonzales (Albuquerque), Ruben R. Gonzales (deceased-twins) and Delicia M. Gonzales (Albuquerque -Twins). Grandchildren are Lianca S. Gonzales (Roswell), Amelia Eva Gonzales (Albuquerque) and Agita J. Valencia-Gonzales (Albuquerque).
Surviving siblings are Eloyda Gomez twins (Antonio) Albuquerque, Naomi Lafferty twins (Bill-deceased) Norma Gig Lotti (Frank) San Diego, California, Elida Flores (Richard) Albuquerque, Victor Gonzales (Dolores-deceased) Albuquerque. Surviving brother and sister-in-law: Jimmie G. Jackson and Dena Jackson, Plano, Texas.
Ruben’s parents: (deceased) Sabrina M. Gonzales, Ventura Rodrigues, and stepfather Frank C. Gonzales.
Ruben’s in-laws: (deceased) Eva V. Jackson, Ernest Jackson; and brother-in-law Ernie l. Jackson.
Surviving maternal aunt, Nellie Roye (Lupe) Lincoln, California. Maternal grandparents: (deceased) Jesus Garcia Matas and Norberta Mata. Paternal grandmother, (deceased) Ramoncita Rodriguez. Maternal uncles: (deceased) Frank Matta (Ascencion), Cesme Matta and Johny Mata (Peresa).
Maternal aunts: (deceased) Blacita Sanchez (Savino), Geremina Sanchez (Benito), Dolores Flores (Candido) and Juanita Valencia (Pablo).
Close Friends since they were teenagers: Sonny Chavez (Rio Rancho), Jose Dominguez (Albuquerque), Miguel Gomez (Colorado Springs) and Liandro and Connie Gutierrez (Roswell).
In the early 1980’s when soccer was becoming popular, Ruben, along with Russel Dokey, helped start soccer leagues in Roswell. The first league started on east La Paloma Street, next to Del Norte Elementary School and finally on the New Mexico Military-Institute property across from Wool Bowl.
For many years Ruben would be at Roswell’s Adult Center playing cards, dominoes, and pool. For many years enter New Mexico Senior Olympics and won many medals for pool in first and second place.
A heart felt thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Gentiva Hospice (especially Stacy, Jessica, Mandy, Pakisha, Brenda, Helen, and Mike).
Honorary pallbearers are Richard Flores (Albuquerque), Greg Flores (Pheonix, Arizona), Ralph Flores (Roswell), Shawn and Fes Zamera (Roswell), Kiko Gonzales (Albuquerque) and Gilbert Valdez (Roswell).
Lawrence Sanchez, Ruben’s cousin, will officiate his service at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory located at 2609 S. Main St, on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM. A reception will be held at the American Legion Post 28, located at 1620 North Montana Ave. after his funeral Service.
Ruben’s tribute was lovingly written by his wife Dottie.
Christmas in Heaven
I see the countless Christmas trees Around the world below with tiny lights like heaven's stars reflecting on the snow. The sight is so spectacular: please wipe away that tear for I'm spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.
I hear the many Christmas songs that people hold so dear, but the sounds of music can't compare with the Christmas choir up here. I have no words to tell you the joy their voices bring, for it is beyond description, to hear the angels sing.
I know how much you miss me: I see the pain inside your heart, for I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year. I can’t tell you of the splendor or the peace here in this place. Can you just imagine Christmas with our Savior face to face? I’ll ask Him to lift your spirit as I tell Him of your love, so then pray for one another as you lift your eyes above. Please let your hearts be joyful and let your Spirit sing, for I am spending Christmas in Heaven and I’m with THE KING.