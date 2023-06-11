Russell (Bud) Martinson was a caring father, grandfather and great grandfather. He left this world peacefully on March 31, 2023 at age 88.
He was born to Henry and Irene Martinson on August 31, 1934 in Detroit Lakes, MN. Russ graduated from Marshall High School in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS William T. Powell (DE-213).
In 1957, he married Patricia Martinson. They were happily married for 63 years. Together they had three children: daughter, Leslie Bouchonville (Mitch) of Backus, MN, sons Dave Martinson (Kristi) of Ham Lake, MN, and John Martinson (Karen) of Roswell, NM. He is also survived by multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.
After working over 30 years as a manager for Gould (SAFT) Batteries, he retired in Roswell, NM. He enjoyed his retirement serving in the American Legion where he served as Commander. He also served in the Honor Guard providing military honors at Veteran funerals. His summers were spent at the family cabin in Northern Minnesota, where he liked to golf, fish, and spend time with his family. He was a very social person enjoying a beer or glass wine with anyone who wanted to visit.
A memorial service will be held on June 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 2801 W. 4th St. Roswell, NM.