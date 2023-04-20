A private family memorial service will be held at a later date at the Nogal Church in Nogal, New Mexico for Rusty Q. Zumwalt of Artesia, New Mexico.
Mr. Zumwalt, 69, died on April 16, 2023 in Artesia.
Rusty was born on May 2, 1953 in Carrizozo, New Mexico; the son of A B Zumwalt and Phyllis Longley Zumwalt.
He was truck driver and loved being on the road traveling around the country. He loved building old trucks, sitting outside watching the grass grow and spending time with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his long time companion Verna McGee; brothers Buckly
Zumwalt, Dunny Zumwalt and Jack Zumwalt; a sister Shermana Philpott; step-children Tony Lopez, Jaime Lopez and Christopher Salcedo.