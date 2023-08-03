Sabrina Yvette Molinar Garcia, 21, became an angel on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Roswell, NM.
There will be a memorial viewing of Sabrina at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, August 4th, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held for Sabrina later this year, where she will be laid to rest with her grandpo Steve, at South Park Cemetery.
On September 29, 2001, Sabrina was born to Stephanie Molinar and Armando Garcia. Sabrina was a free spirit and a beautiful soul. A true animal lover, Sabrina tried to bring home every stray animal she found. Sabrina was in choir at Berrendo Middle School. She loved music and to sing. But most of all Sabrina loved her 3 babies. Sabrina became a mom at a young age to Sofia (5) Julius (2) and Skylee (11 months old) She was taken away from us too soon. She was loved by many family and friends and she will be missed by us all.
Those left to cherish her precious memories are her children Sofia Ramirez, Julius Ramirez, and Skylee Ramirez, their dad Jakobee Ramirez, Mom Stephanie Molinar and Adam Jaramillo, Dad Armando Garcia, Brother Armando Molinar Gacia, Sister Isabella Molinar Garcia, Brothers Israel Molinar Garcia and Steven Molinar Garcia and Sister Elisa Garcia. Grandmas Virginia Serna and Esther Garcia, Great Grandma Mary Louise Garcia and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Sabrina is preceded in death by her grandpo Steve Molinar, great grandparents Minnie and Thomas Serna, Susan and Santiago Molinar, and Elfin Garcia.
The family of Sabrina would like to thank Amanda from Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and everyone who donated time, money, food and prayers. You are all a blessing. Thank you for helping lay this beautiful angel to rest.
Special Angel in Heaven
There’s a special angel in Heaven that is part of me. It is not where I wanted her, but where God wanted her to be. She was here but just a moment, like a nighttime shooting star. And though she is in Heaven, she isn’t very far. She touched the hearts of many, like only angels can. I would’ve held her every minute if I’d only known God’s plan. So I send this special message to the Heavens up above: Please take care of my Angel and send her all my love.