A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home for Salomon Apodaca, 67, who passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Mass will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 29, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at South Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home.
Salomon Apodaca was born November 19, 1955, in Roswell to Cruz Jr. and Avilia Apodaca. He is the eldest of six children. Salomon is survived by his brothers David Apodaca of Albuquerque and Antonio Apodaca of Las Cruces; his sisters Francisca Apodaca, Margarita Apodaca, and Consuelo Ceballos all of Roswell. Also surviving him are twelve nephews and nieces, numerous great nephews, and nieces and one great-great nephew.
Salmon is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and Aunts Betty Arias and Nora Franco, along with several cousins.
Salomon was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. Salomon graduated from Goddard High School, while in high school, he obtained a job with Mountain Bell as a telephone operator. Staying with the company and obtained other positions while working and continued working during the many names changes the company went through. The Roswell location closed, and his job transferred him to Albuquerque where he lived for many years. Eventually the company in Albuquerque closed, and he was transferred to Phoenix, AZ, where he retired. Salomon moved back to Roswell in 2009, where he spent the rest of his years helping take care of mom and taking college courses. He did exactly as he wanted, mentioning he never wanted to stop learning and planned on being a lifetime student.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Carl Padilla Jr, Christopher Padilla, Nicholas Conde, Isaiah Conde, Rafael Garcia, and Albert Arias.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.