Sam Sigala, 48, passed away on May 23, 2023, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Sam’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a visitation at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Church on the Move on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10:00 am, with Pastor Tim Aguilar officiating. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery. A reception after the services will be held at The Eagle’s at 3201 S Sunset.
On December 10, 1974, Sam was born to Rumaldo and Sue Ann Sigala in Roswell, NM. He graduated from University High in 1993. He married Martha Garcia on April 1, 2008. Sam was a member of Church on the Move. He was a family man who cherished his wife and children. Sam loved fishing, hunting, sports, playing softball, and watching his children play sports. He also hung out with his mother-in-law and drove her crazy. He was a 49ers fan, who hated the Dallas Cowboys. Sam will be missed by family and friends.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Sam are his wife, Martha Sigala; sons: Sam “Boo Boo’s” Jr, and Manuel Sigala; daughter, Alyssa Sigala; parents: Rumaldo and Sue Ann Sigala; brothers: Rumaldo Jr and Louise Sigala; In-laws: RG and Amy Garcia; brother & sister-in-law: Ernie and Mitzie Peralta; brother-in-law, Rick Garcia; nieces and nephews: Breanna Sigala, Samantha and Jorge Gonzalez, Elijah and Isabel Garcia, and Nemo Garcia; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Sam is preceded in death by his grandparents: Nick and Bennie (Nana) Torrez, Rumaldo Sigala Sr. and Tillie Sigala; uncles: Alex Torrez Jr, Raymond Torrez, Nick Torrez Jr; aunt, Telles Lara; cousins: Little Manuel Lara, Nick Torrez III, and Leona Torrez.
Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Alyssa Sigala, Elijah Garcia, Manuel Sigala, Angelina Quintero, George Quintero, Joe Albarez, Andrew Sigala, Gabriel Estrada, Vene Torrez, Orlando Cobos, Chris Villeneuve.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Boo Boo’s Sigala, Rumaldo Sigala Jr, Alex Torrez, Santiago Barraza, Ernie Peralta, and Robert Montano.
Sam’s family wishes to extend sincere thanks to ENMMC, Advance Care in Las Cruces and Mountain View Hospital in Las Cruces, Frontier Home Health, and his therapists: Richard and Kellie McConnell. They would like to give a special thanks to Tammie Ortiz and Bernice Valenzuela, and all the family and friends who have been there for him during his sickness. Sam’s wife and kids appreciate everything that has been done for him and them.
Sam’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.