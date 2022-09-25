On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Samuel B Parker, 78, of Roswell, NM, passed away at Lovington Health Care, He went peacefully in his sleep. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Sam’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Per Sam’s wishes, there will be no services.
Sam was born on August 13, 1944, in Dexter, New Mexico. He attended Carver School and Roswell High School. After high school, Sam served in the United States Army. He served in the 173rd Airborne, where he was a paratrooper. After retiring to Roswell, Sam worked as Executive Director for the Community Action Program. He was also a member of Knights of Python and owned Smoke Stoxx BBQ. Sam enjoyed playing pool, golf, and restoring old cars.
Those let to cherish the memory of Sam are his wife, Belinda Parker; sons: Juan and wife Deneen, and Elverado; daughters: Robin and Yvette Wahl and husband David; brothers: Ronnie Parker and wife Margaret, Jackie, Orlando and wife Nancy, and Billy; sister, Pauline McDowell of Hanford, California; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents, BJ and Gladys Parker; brothers: Milton, Paul, Earl, and Dean; and sister, Eva Parker.
The family like to thank everyone for all your prayers.
Sam’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.