Samuel “Goodness” Gonzales Flores of Jessup, Georgia passed away on July 13, 2022 at his home with his loving wife Peggy Flores (Peggy Sue) by his side. Sam was born in Roswell, New Mexico On April 8, 1942. Emma and Ernesto Reyes raised their two sons Samuel and Daniel in Roswell, New Mexico.
Sam graduated from ENMU with a bachelors of Business Administration. He then served in the United States Army deploying in both the Gulf war and Kuwait Liberation Desert Storm receiving 2 bronze stars among his many service awards. During 1992 he became a constant penpal to Edgewood Elementary 6th grade students, where he offered many lessons in economics, civics, geography and social studies. Patriotism became relevant as the students witnessed the developing events during that era. After a fulfilling career he retired at the rank of Master Sergeant.
Sam had a deep love and dedication for dancing, travel and his family. He gained his love for dancing and music from his mother, Emma, and was an active member of the American Legion, VFW, and every dance hall in each city he resided in. His love for travel stemmed in his constant relocation with the US military, and spent his leave days loading the van with his “kids” Manuel, Gilbert, Anthony, Desiree,Oriana, Danny and Mayra to road trip each summer along with his co-pilots, mother and sister-in-law.
Sam was famous for his witty sayings and the unwritten guide to life he called “The Book” which if you failed to follow the rules of “The Book” he would with an ear to ear grin ask “well did you learn anything?”. With all the travels came lessons in our histories of both our family and of the region we visited. Sam taught us family first, and out of all his sayings, ``put it in the done box” was a mantra for us to learn to forgive ourselves and each other and move forward together.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents Emma and Ernesto Reyes. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy “Sue” Flores of Jessup, GA and his only brother Daniel Reyes and wife Bertha their children Denell and Elliot of La Palma California, Raquel Reyes-White of California, Danny and wife Ashly of Oklahoma, Mayra and husband Shane of Roswell, NM. His legacy lives on with his four children, and he prided himself on his large family and many grandchildren.His daughter Dianna Atwood and her four children Manuel JR, Desiree, Anthony and Angelina. Daughter Debbie and wife Lynn children Gilbert, Juliana and Adrian. Sam’s son Ernest and wife Rose their children Annalisa and Brianna. Daughter Renee Nava, her children Cesar Jr, Dominic and Jessa. Sam’s 12 grandchildren then blessed him with 10 great grandchildren: Manuel Jr- Jazzlynn, Uriah, Angelo and Jaden. Anthony and wife Brittany - Jacob, Noah, Ezekiel, and Analia. Gilbert and wife Jenique- Ealysia and Emilo.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Peggy’s daughter Angie and Jason Simpson for their loving care during the last few years.
The giant has left
But I want you to remember that he left a legacy of life
Because he enjoyed life
He brought happiness where he went
His life goal was for us to enjoy each other doing family, doing life. - BAR
Please join us as we celebrate Sam’s great life August 6, 2022 from 2-4pm at Riverside Funeral Home 225 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108.