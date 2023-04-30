Samuel Lee Grayer, age 74, of Roswell, NM, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023.
Samuel was born February 7, 1949 to Charles and Sadie Grayer in Peoria, IL. He attended Jesus Soul, Saving Mission, Apostolic Faith Church, Milwaukie WI, at age 32, Samuel received Jesus Christ as Savior, was saved according to Acts 2:38 and called to the Ministry to preach the Gospel.
Samuel is preceded in death by his mother, Sadie Grayer, Margaret Coats, and Shirley.
Those left to cherish Samuel’s memory are, his wife, Theodora Grayer of Roswell, NM; sons, Breon Buford of Roswell, NM, Rosheed Buford of Manitowoc, WI, and Vincent Riddick and wife Courtney of St. Louis; his brothers, Charles Grayer of Cleveland, OH and Warren Grayer and wife Leah of Peoria, IL.; sisters, Effie Coats of Downers Grove, IL, Dorthy Kelly of Cleveland, OH, Sarah Grayer of Peoria, IL, and Veronica Grayer of Peoria, IL. Sam leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, and a host of family, friends and Baptized Believers in Christ.
St. John 11:23-25 Jesus saith unto her’, Thy Brother shall rise again, she replied, I know He shall rise in the last day, Jesus said unto her, I am the Resurrection, and the Life. He that Believeth in Me, Though He were Dead, yet shall He Live.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday May 4, 2023, at Ballard Funeral Home from 2PM-7PM. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday May 5, 2023, at the Hope Center located on 2803 W 4th St, Roswell, NM at 10:00AM, with burial to follow at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.