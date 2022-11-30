Sandra A. Curdes passed away on October 28, 2022 in Roswell, NM.
Sandy was born in 1960 to Joleen Johnson and Roy Winters in Glenmora, LA, moved at a young age to Compton, CA. After graduation she went to work for the Department of Water and Power in Los Angles, CA as a dispatcher. That is where she met the love of her life, Jim Curdes, together they both worked for LA County for 32 years, moved to Roswell to retire!
Sandy had a strong belief in God, with a loving and caring attitude towards everybody she met. She was always joyful and happy with a pure heart and a beautiful smile and laughter, referring to her female friends as “Girlfriend!” She was a great cook. Her hobbies were to work on her garden, going to antique stores and the casino.
Sandy is preceded in death by her father Roy Winters Jr. Those left to honor and cherish her memories are her husband Jim Curdes of Roswell, NM; mother Joleen Johnson of Rayville, LA; stepdad Edward Earl Johnson of Compton, CA; sisters Katheen Winters of Long Beach, CA, Shawn Winters of Glenmora, LA; brother Edward Earl Johnson Jr of Compton, CA; other family members are Prentie Dabney and family, Natalia Johnson, Lavelle Johnson and Edwin Johnson, Pam McCoy and family, Rorick McCoys and family, Evelina Amostrong and family and a host of aunties, cousins and nephews.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your charity of your choice.
You will be greatly missed “Girlfriend!”
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory.