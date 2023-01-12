Sandra Dawn Kile Caflisch, age 83, passed away at the family home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Memorial services will be Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. At the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 205 West Gayle, Roswell, NM.
Sandy was born May 22, 1939, in Benton, PA, where she was raised and learned hard work on the family dairy farm. She met and is survived by her husband Ronald Werner Caflisch they were married June 11, 1960, in Hempstead, NY and enjoyed 62 wonderful years. She is also survived by two sons: Perry & his wife Paula and Andrew & his wife Natalee, along with three grandchildren: Jaysmin, Rianon & Leah, all of Pennsylvania. Sandy was baptised as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, September 20, 1958.
Sandy enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking and spending time with family & friends but her greatest joy was in helping others learn about God's Kingdom & the hope found in the Bible.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.