Sandra Jean Crockett, age 71, of Roswell, NM, passed away surrounded by the love of her family Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Sandra was born August 3, 1951, to Eugene and Phoeba Jean Graham in Roswell, NM.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Phoeba and Eugene Graham, Grandparents Bessie and Leander Stark, Danny Graham and his children Daniel and Desiree Graham, Kimberly Graham, her youngest sister and Mark C. Graham, her youngest brother. Lee and Fred. Sandra was also preceded in death many of her loving cats and dogs that she loved dearly.
On June 3, 1971, Dennis E. Crockett and Sandra J. Crockett were married in The Calvary United Pentecostal Church here in Roswell. In 2021, They celebrated “50 Years Together” with their family and friends at a party that was held at China King Restaurant here in Roswell. This celebration marked their commitment to each other and stood for their love and their belief of God’s love for each other. Together they have gifted many with prayer, rejoicing and love.
On May 13, 1973, Sandra was blessed with a son, her only child, Jonathan Brent Crockett. He has followed in both her and his father’s beliefs and has become a blessed man of God.
Sandra founded her “DREAM” of owning a Christian Book Store when she opened up “Heart and Soul” on the South side of Roswell in the later part of the 1990’s with her friend Mary Lethgo. Both with husbands on board they embarked on a journey that fulfilled their lives.
As Sandra’s “DREAM” grew and expanded she was given the opportunity to purchase “Inspirations Unlimited” on the North Side of town and has been working out her “DREAM” for over 30 years. She has been a blessed gift to the community, both her and her husband Dennis. Both would always stop what they were doing and pray with anyone needing that love of God that we are all so blessed to have seen in this Amazing Couple.
On July 17, 1999, Sandra welcomed into her life her daughter-in-law Judy L. Crockett with her three children Brandi, Gerald, and Carissa. She extended all the love she had to help and heal this family that was given to her. Sandra was an amazing mother-in-law, grandmother and then became an amazing great-grandmother.
Those left to cherish Sandra’s memory are, her spouse, Dennis Earl Crockett of Roswell, NM; son, Jonathan Brent Crockett; daughter-in-law, Judy Lynn Crockett of Roswell, NM; granddaughters, Brandi Lynn and her spouse Buck Gibson of Roswell, NM; Carissa Lynn Dale Staples and her significant other Reuel Sandoval of Albuquerque, NM; grandson, Gerald Ryan Siddall of Las Cruces, NM; brother, Nathan and his spouse Rhonda Graham and their children, Wes and Nate; sister Leanna and her spouse Randy Meade and their children: Layla, Jasmine, Sheena, Laurie and Eric and their extended spouses and children. Stephanie and Caleb Cain and their children and grandchildren, Sally, and Carmen. Sandra was also blessed with 4 great-granddaughters: Niki Lynn, Nari Rose, Jade Opal and Rhea Lux, who loved their great-grandmother dearly.
In lieu of any gifts please make donations in honor of Sandra’s name to your favorite Animal Shelter. We cannot express our appreciation of the community support, her doctors and nurses both here in Roswell and at Covenant in Lubbock, TX.
