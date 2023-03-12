Sanjuana Herrera Tello

03/14/1952 — 02/19/2023
Sanjuana was born in Durango, Mexico, to Santos Tello and Guadalupe Ramirez. Widowed of Ramon Herrera and mother of nine living children.
Sanjuana passed away in Las Cruces and her grave side service was in Mexico on 3/2/2023.
There will be a memorial service at the Dexter First Presbyterian Church on 3/18/2023 at 11:00AM, for her family and friends of the area, you are welcome to bring a dish and a story to share.
Nació en Durango, México de Santos Tello y Guadalupe Ramírez.
Viuda de Ramón Herrera y madre de nueve hijos vivos.
Sanjuana falleció en Las Cruces y su funeral fue en México el 2/3/2023.
Habrá un servicio conmemorativo en la Primera Iglesia Presbiteriana de Dexter el 18/03/2023 ah las 11:00AM, para su familia y amigos del área, puede traer un plato y una historia para compartir.