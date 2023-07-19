Sarah Bradley left us suddenly on July 9, 2023, at the age of 35.
She was born on June 19, 1988, to Israel and Debbie Campos in Roswell, New Mexico. She went on to marry Chris Bradley on December 22, 2010. They have two sons, Caleb (11 years) and Logan (8 years).
After the birth of their second son, Sarah developed a heart condition called peripartum cardiomyopathy. Sarah received a mechanical heart (L-VAD) and after battling and overcoming many obstacles for 2 years Sarah finally received her "angel heart" on 4-17-2017. She was so grateful to her donor. There was not a day that went by that she didn't pray for her donor family or let her family know how much her new heart meant to her. She knew that it had given her a new chance at life.
After receiving her new heart and coming back home to Roswell, her homecoming meant so much to her and her family. People had lined the streets with posters and well wishes. She felt so blessed. Sarah worked as a Communication Coordinator for the Melissa, Texas, City Government.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Bradley and boys, Caleb and Logan, her parents, Israel and Debbie Campos, sister, Emily Grandi (Jonathan, Avery), grandparents, Troy and Kay Winham, Anita Campos, mother-in-law, Peggy Kendrick (husband, Bill). Also many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins to mention, but much loved.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Grace Community Church at 10:00 a.m. (935 West Mescalero, Roswell, NM).
To honor Sarah and to bring awareness to heart disease, please wear red.