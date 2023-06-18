Sharon Cutrell, formerly of Roswell NM, passed away on March 22, 2023, in Kalispell, MT, following a short hospital stay. She was 87 years old. She was surrounded by her family and is survived by her son and daughter and two grandchildren.
Sharon spent many years serving the Roswell community as a Special Education Teacher at El Capitan Elementary School. In her later years she continued that spirit of service with the Assistance League of Chaves County and the Community Kitchen as well as other projects through Westminster Presbyterian Church. Prior to coming to Roswell, she spent many years raising a family and traveling the world as a military wife.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, brother, Bruce, and her parents, Harriet and Bill. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and caring member of the educational community who always went the extra mile for her family and students.
Services will be held at a later date at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
