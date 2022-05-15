Sharon Sweatfield Burgos passed away at the age of 61 on April 23, 2022 in Roswell NM. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held for Sharon at First Baptist Church (500 N. Pennsylvania Ave) on May 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
