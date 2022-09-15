May 15, 1940 — September 1, 2022
Claude “Sherman” Caruthers, son of the late Raymond Caruthers and Ina Harper, was born on May 15th, 1940 in Roswell, New Mexico.
Surrounded by his loved ones, he went to be with the Lord on September 1st, 2022. Sherman was known as many great things, but mostly as a kind soul who amazed us all with his many talents. Sherman was an artist, musician, and engineer, as well as an amazing golfer and tennis player. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and he shined most as a loving husband and dance partner to Carlene Caruthers, wife of 19 years.
Sherman was a member of the Lakeway Church. With his warm spirit and witty personality, Sherman was loved by many, and his wonderful life will forever be reflected in the lives of his children: Sherman, Danny, Cheryl and Ronald, his 14 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Sherman was also a cherished member of Carlene's family: daughter Glenda and husband Jordan and son Lester. Grandfather of 4 and great grandfather of 6.
Sherman's life was a wonderful gift to all who knew him.