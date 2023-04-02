Sheryl Aspelin, 61 of Tucumcari, NM, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Sheryl was born on April 3, 1961, in Santa Cruz, California, where she was also raised. Sheryl made her home in Tucumcari, NM 14 years ago. She owned Mis Amigos Family Services, serving handicapped individuals.
Sheryl is survived by Frank Aspelin, of Roswell, NM, and her children: Samantha (Justin) Neal, Zachary (Tesu) Aspelin, both of Tucumcari, NM, Alex Aspelin of Roswell, NM and Chloe Aspelin (Dylan) of Clovis, NM.
No services are planned at this time.
The Aspelin family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Chavez Funeral Home, 923 S. Third St., Santa Rosa, NM 88435. 575-472-3369. To place an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.chavezfuneralhome.com.