It is with great sadness that the family of Shiloh Dawn Breedyk shares of her passing on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the age of 26. While saddened, we are also comforted to know that she is in the loving arms of Jesus.
Shiloh was born on May 7, 1996 in Lubbock TX, but lived her entire childhood life in Roswell, NM. She attended Gateway Christian School, except a few years of being homeschooled. After graduation from high school she attended Grand Canyon University in Arizona.
Shiloh excelled in dance from age 5 through her senior year in high school attending most of her years at Miss Minnie's and The Studio. She trained in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical and Irish. Shiloh was also a cheerleader for several years in high school and was crowned Gateway Homecoming Queen her senior year.
Shiloh was one of the most loving and forgiving people you would ever meet. From a very young age, because of her genuine kindness to everyone, Shiloh was often greeted with "Sweet Shiloh". It became the common greeting from friends and family alike.
A new chapter of Shiloh's life began on October 7, 2017 when she married the love of her life, Justin Breedyk, of Roswell, NM. She loved being a housewife in every way. She loved cooking and exchanging recipes, going out with their friends and family, spoiling their dogs, hosting family holiday gatherings, traveling and decorating their new home they recently purchased in Lubbock TX. She put much thought and consideration on each and every detail to make this home perfect for her and Justin.
Shiloh was preceded in death by her sister Krystle Stephenson, uncle Gary Pack, grandparents Jimmy and Wanda Pack and grandfather Joe Reeves.
She is survived by her husband Justin Breedyk, father Mike Knowlton, mother Twyla Pack, sister Heather Stephens, grandmother Pat Reeves, grandmother in law Jessie Breedyk, father and mother in law Arie and Darla Breedyk, brothers in law Ryan Breedyk and wife Morgan, Aaron Breedyk and wife Rachel, sister in law Arielle Mauro and husband Colin. Many nieces and nephews who adored her Rylan, Jude and Harley Ruiz, Elijah and Zyon Stephenson, Evelyn, Annie and Scarlet Breedyk, and Kaden and Brecklan Breedyk. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly.
Shiloh will be deeply missed by many family members and close friends.
Shiloh’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Christ’s Church (2200 N. Sycamore Ave, Roswell, NM), Pastor Mark Green officiating.
In memory of Shiloh, donations can be made to Harvest Ministries (P.O. Box 3993 Roswell, NM 88202) or Gateway Christian School (1900 N Sycamore Ave Roswell, NM 88201).
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com