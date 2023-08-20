Shirley Ann Cole (Dotson) age 84, passed away on 7-29-2023 at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell, New Mexico with family at her side. Shirley was born on 8-30-1939 in Eastland, Texas to Beulah Dotson (Drake) & Amos Dotson. The family later relocated to Roswell. This is where Shirley met her future husband, Robert Lee Cole. They were married 6-6-1954. They celebrated 52 years together before his death in 2007. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Loretta Wickie (Richard), son Larry Cole (Carla), granddaughter Delilah Smith (Nevada), great granddaughter Lilly Smith & Violet Smith, grandson Shelton Cole, grandson Michael Dotson & granddaughter Mirandi Dotson, sister Louise Killion (Monk) and 1 niece Cindy Sockwell (Newby) & many other relatives & friends too numerous to mention. We ask, in lieu of flowers & memorials to please donate to your favorite Animal Rescue charity, as my mother's loving cat Dharma was a rescue from Cat's Cradle Shelter in Fargo, North Dakota and gave her much joy these last 3 years. She now resides with her other favorite person, Larry. There will be a celebration of life for Shirley in October in Roswell, New Mexico. She will be missed by all and remembered for her lovely smile and friendliness.
