Shirley Graves

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shirley Ann Graves. Shirley departed this world peacefully at the age of 82 years, on June 21, 2023 at her residence in Peoria, AZ.
She is survived by her son Lester Graves, daughter Michelle Hoting, and daughter Evette Carter. Her youngest daughter Vanessa Graves having passed in 2016. Shirley also leaves a legacy of 8 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
Shirley was a long time resident of Roswell, NM where she married at the age of 19 and raised her four children.
She was a Cub Scout leader, a Nurses Aide and a pre-school volunteer. Shirley made many good friends during her life and was well loved by those who knew her best.
Shirley's passions included Elvis Presley, the Dallas Cowboys, youth sports, and battling injustice as needed.
Shirley had a fighting spirit but was at the same time amazingly cheerful in the face of great adversity. She brought sunshine to our darkest days, and so, it is fitting that she passed on Summer Solstice, the sunniest of days.