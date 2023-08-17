Sid Goodloe

September 27, 1930 – July 24, 2023
Sid was born September 27, 1930, in Abilene, Texas and passed peacefully July 24, 2023, in Mescalero, NM at the age of 92. He leaves behind his wife, Cheryl, his four children Floyd Goodloe, Cindy (Wes) Smith, Sherry (Walt) Evans and Sidney R. Goodloe as well as five stepchildren Stacy Wozny, Michelle (Rob) Beard, Lara Bailiff, Becca (James) Wozny, and David (Nancy) Wozny. Sid is also survived by Shirley A. Goodloe. Sid had 22 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. Sid was preceded in death by his son Jim.
Sid was a great husband, father, step-father and friend to many. He loved the land and its inhabitants. He will be greatly missed.
The Celebration of Life honoring Sid will be held at 2:00 PM on August 19, 2023 at the Angus Church of the Nazarene, Alto, NM. The service will be live-streamed on their YouTube channel.