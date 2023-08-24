Sinny Herrera
Sinny Herrera, Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend to many, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Roswell, New Mexico. Services will be Thursday, August 24, 2023, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. with a rosary to follow. Funeral services will be Friday, August 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church with interment at South Park Cemetery.
Sinny Herrera was born on December 27, 1934 in Dahlia, New Mexico. She married her husband, Julio in 1958, enjoying 53 years of marriage. She was a homemaker and she helped everyone that crossed her path and was truly the matriarch of the family. She enjoyed baking her special bread, banana pudding, rice pudding, and empanadas around the holidays. Her greatest passion was sewing and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always stayed stylish in her furry boots and slippers. She enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives and CNN News.
She is preceded in death by her beloved (husband) Julio, (parents) Alejandro and Aurelia Sisneros, (great-grandson), Cameron Luna, (brothers) Tony Sisneros and Joseph Sisneros, (son-in-law) Toby Manzanares.
She is survived by her daughters: Denise Manzanares, Aileen Gomez (Samuel), her only son: Lloyd Herrera and daughter-in-law: Theresa Fairclough. Grandchildren: Andrew (Jeannie), Joseph (Meghan), Christina (Zachary), Bernadette (Fred), Annette (Santos), Steven (Connie), Antoinette (Vestro); Great-Grandchildren: Cade, Valaree, Izaiha, Anika, Brian, Andrea, Cameron, Jaidinn, Julian, Breaunna, Issac, Denhem, Mariah, Steven, King and Jodeci.
Pallbearers: Andrew Manzanares, Joseph Manzanares, Delicia Herrera, Arthur Sepulbeda, Monroy Herrera and Fred Luna. Honorary Pallbearers are her Grandchildren and Great Grand Children.
The Family would like to express their gratitude to the following: Meghan, Grace Lozano, Enhabit Hospice, Delicia, Cheryl, Yolanda, Yvette, Eva, Nadine, Carrie, Auntie Frances, Laura, Linda Jo, Mesa football team, Mt. View staff, Charlie and Roseanne Thompson, Nancy, Ervin, Richard Sanchez and Gary Nunez for always delivering the mail to the door.