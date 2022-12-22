Siria Fino Urquides, 65, went home with Jesus on December 15, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Services will be held at Midway Family Church on December 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery. There will be a reception at Midway Youth and Family for family and friends to celebrate the life of our loving mother.
Siria Fino Urquides was born on August 07,1957, to Nicanora and Juan Fino in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico. She was raised in Midland, TX, where she later met her husband, Carlos Jr. Urquides of Roswell, and moved to New Mexico in 1987. Siria was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed family time, gatherings with her children, family, church family, as well as friends and anyone she came across.
When Siria wasn’t at home, she devoted her time to her church family at Midway Youth and Family Developmental Center and the Midway Learning Center, where she volunteered, fellowshipped, and spread her love for Jesus. She was an active member of Midway Family Church, where she and her husband attended Sunday Services, Bible studies, women’s ministries, and anything she could do to show her love, devotion, and kindness to others through her daily walk with the Lord.
Those left to cherish memories of Siria are her husband Carlos Jr. Urquides; children: Nicole, Alexandria, and Isaac Urquides; grandchildren; loving sisters; one brother; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Siria in death are her parents, Nicanora and Juan Fino; brother, Manuel Fino; niece, Maira Valenzuela; and father-in-law, Carlos Urquides.
Those blessed to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are her grandsons: Jonathon Hidalgo and Sean Aranda.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are her brother, Ralph Fino of Midland, TX; son, Isaac Urquides; and nephews: Andrew Reyes, Jaime Valadez, Arthur Salazar, and Christopher Carrasco of Midland, TX.
The family would like to express gratitude towards the family and friends for the sympathy, love, and support you have extended to our family.
Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Siria’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Siria’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.