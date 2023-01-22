In Loving Memory
Sunrise: September 13, 1959
Sunset: January 25, 2022
When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.
The day you passed away was the saddest day of our lives. As we went on with our lives without you. We had to get used to the new normal. Your family will always miss you and you'll be in our hearts forever.
We love and miss you,
The Barton Family
Frank Sr (Husband) Sarah and Samantha (Daughters) Frank Jr (son) Nehemiah (grandson)
Brothers: Raul Saenz and Oscar Saenz
Sister: Carol Machucha, Cathy Martinez, Alice Bachicha, Elisama Garcia, Elia Mckinley and Olivia Saenz.
Sister-in-law: Debbie Ramirez