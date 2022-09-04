STACYE LAYNE (PEEPLES) HUNTER, age 58, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022.
SERVICES: There will be a public celebration of life service at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Cemetery on September 6, 2022, at 10 o’clock in the morning, with a private burial to follow.
Stacye was born on August 2, 1964, to Ora Fay Peeples and Joe Marion Peeples in El Paso, Texas. She graduated from Roswell High School in 1982 and ENMU with her B.B.A. in Business Administration in 1986. Stacye married Michael Hunter on July 1, 1989, in Roswell, New Mexico. They had one child, Grant Hunter. Stacye was a devoted wife, mother, and public servant to all those who crossed her path. She enjoyed quilting, stitching, baking, and spending time with her husband and son on adventures near and far.
Stacye most recently was a Credentials Specialist at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and served the City of Roswell as the Human Resources Director and Assistant City Manager for more than 25 years.
Stacye is survived by her husband of thirty-three years, Michael Hunter; son, Grant Hunter of Nebraska; as well as her friends and family all over the United States.
Preceding Stacye in death are her parents, Ora and Joe Peeples Sr. and brother, Joe Peeples II.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the Jean Boswell Foundation Scholarship Fund as part of the P.E.O. International Foundation and https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-foundation.