Stanley Fulwiler Johnson, known as Stan to his many friends and family, passed away at home peacefully in Roswell, NM on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Stan’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Stan was born in Stamford, Texas on November 09, 1931. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Johnson Sr, and Virginia Johnson Gray as well as by his brothers, Earl Johnson Jr. and William Johnson.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Celia “Carrol” Johnson as well as his loving children – Stanley Christopher “Chris” Johnson (Joyce), Janiece “Jeni” Sciarrotta and Brandon Johnson (Katie).
In addition, he is survived by his grandsons, Chad (Katie), Justin (Haley) and Alex as well as his great granddaughters Reese and Cameron.
He is also survived by his nephews William Johnson Jr. and Mark Johnson.
Stan worked for many years as the manager of Valley Chevrolet in Roswell NM and later, as the manager of Sierra Blanca Motors in Ruidoso, NM.
Stan was a member of the United States Air Force and proudly served in Korea where he worked as a mechanic.
Stan was an avid fisherman. In addition, his joys included building and flying model airplanes and being a Charter member of the local gun club.
Viewing will be available on Thursday, June 1st at Anderson- Bethany Chapel, 2609 South Main Street Roswell NM from 12:00 to 5:00 pm.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at South Park Cemetery, 3101 S Main Street, Roswell, NM 88201.
A reception will follow at the Roswell Country Club, 2601 Urton Road.
Stan’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.