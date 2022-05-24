Stella Ann Brandt passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, at the age of 84.
Stella was born on March 17, 1938, in Richland Center, Wisconsin to George Wesley Myers and Flossie Belle Myers. Stella was baptized at the Methodist Church in Richland Center on October 30, 1949, and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hillpoint, Wisconsin on May 25, 1954.
Stella grew up on the family farms in Richland Center and Lime Ridge, Wisconsin. Stella began crocheting at the age of eight and never put her needles down again until recent health issues interfered. Stella also learned to knit in her adult years. She never went anywhere without her crocheting or knitting. Her specialties were baby blankets and booties, slippers, bedspreads, Christmas stockings, doilies, cross bookmarks, and her world-famous dishcloths.
Stella had been a Roswell resident since 1954. She worked at the Memorial Osteopathic Hospital and Chaves County Assessor’s office until her retirement. Stella also worked at the election polls during retirement, using the opportunity to socialize with everyone she knew and to make new friends. She was a faithful and devoted member of Apostolic Bible Church where she loved her church family.
Stella is survived by her son, Varney Brandt (Melissa) of Roswell, and daughter, Kerri Shaw of Las Cruces, grandchildren, Justin Brandt (Alla) of Camas, Washington, Nathan Brandt (Megan) of Roswell, Stephen Brandt (Crystal) of Phoenix, Arizona, Stephanie Lucero of Roswell, Brandon Shaw (Melanie) of Port Republic, Virginia, Ashley Shaw (Frank) of Las Cruces, ten great-grandchildren, Sydney, Colsen, Sava, Audrey, Connor, Jerzy, Devin, Briella, Kash, and Aliah, her sister Erma Ellis of Denver, Colorado, sisters-in-law Lois Meyers and Dolores Goetsch of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents George and Flossie Myers, sisters Virginia (Dale) Schweiger and Ruth (Robert) Shireman, and brothers Delbert and Lee Myers.
Visitation for Stella will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Lagrone Funeral Chapel, 900 South Main St., Roswell, NM. A graveside services for Stella will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, May 26, 2022, conducted by Pastor Roderick Foster (Apostolic Bible Church) at South Park Cemetery, 3101 South Main St., Roswell, NM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Apostolic Bible Church School, P.O. Box 3049, Roswell, NM 88202, or Immanuel Lutheran School, 1405 N. Sycamore Ave., Roswell, NM 88201.
Stella loved Isaiah 41:13, “For I the Lord thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, ‘Fear not, I will help thee.’”
