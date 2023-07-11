Stephanie Ann (Gauna) Hernandez was born to Bonifacio and Katherine (Shanks) Gauna, July 20, 1959.
Stephanie graduated from Roswell High School in 1977. She married the love of her life, Fernando, June 16, 1978. They recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They were each other’s best friend and other half. You never seen one without the other.
Early in her career, Stephanie worked as a teacher’s assistant at Flora Vista Elementary School. She also worked several years at Roswell Osteopathic Medical Clinic and Choice Family Medical Clinic.
Stephanie was the most loving mom, wife and grandma. The love she had for her family came before anything else and she would do anything for them. She was the greatest cook and loved cooking for her family. She also loved to shop. One of her favorite things to do was gather in the car with her daughter, granddaughter, sisters, mom, or her aunt and go out for a day of shopping.
Stephanie left this earth with her devout Catholic faith.
She is survived by her husband Fernando Hernandez Jr, daughter Yvette Hernandez, granddaughter Alexis (Munoz) Chiles, great grandson Elliot Chiles, parents Bonifacio and Katherine (Shanks) Gauna, sister Paula Harris- Sanchez, her Aunt Hope Wolf, as well as her nieces and nephews she loved so much Steven Nunez III, Wesley Harris, Joe Harris, Chylsie Gauna, Johnny D Sanchez II, Sonny Wolf, Ray Wolf, Samantha Wolf. Great nieces and nephews Patrick Harris II, Jazmin Lopez, Ariana Lopez, Athena Gauna, Alyza Lopez, Arius Lopez and Alexander Lopez.
She is proceeded in death by her brother Timothy Gauna, sister Bridgit Gauna, grandparents Robert and Elisa Shanks, and her in-laws Fernando and Maria Luisa Hernandez.
Services will be held Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by service at 10 a.m.