We are sad to announce the passing of Stephen Addington Castello of Topeka, Kansas. He passed at the age of 59 on May 15th, 2023 after an extended battle with cancer.
Steve was raised in Roswell, NM by parents Thomas Castello Sr. and Marilyn Jean Castello. After high school, Steve attended UNM Albuquerque as a theatre major and went on to become a radio personality and morning-show host. While most of his career was associated with broadcast radio, Steve was also a talented audiobook narrator, stand-up comedian, stage and screen actor, and author. Steve won many awards during his radio and acting careers, including National Mercury Awards in 2020 and 2021.
A loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend, Steve never met a stranger and will be missed by many. Steve loved his dogs, sports, and LSU. He had a passion for theatre and comedy and was an active 32nd-degree Mason.
Steve requested only that “Bama Sucks” be placed in this message.
Memorial services will be held at Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel reception room at 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, Kansas, 66610 on Saturday, June 10th, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Steve is preceded in death by Thomas Castello, father, and Marilyn Jean Castello, mother. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; children Dakota and Raven; brother Tom Castello and sister-in-law Brenda; nephews Nathan Castello and spouse Kristie, Max Castello, and spouse Hannah, Colin Castello; and great-nephew Maverick.
Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.
To leave a message for the family online, please visitwww.DoveTopeka.com
