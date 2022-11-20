May 1, 1995 — November 5, 2022
Stephen Frances Tolland Jr., 27, passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2022, in Framingham, Massachusetts. Stephen was born May 1, 1995, in Syracuse, New York to Stephen Tolland Sr. of Medford, Mass. and Gail Ann (“Jodi”) Jimenez of Roswell, NM. Stephen lived most of his life in Merrimack, NH, Ponca City, OK and Roswell, NM. After graduation, Stephen attended Keefe Regional Technical School in Framingham, Mass., where he studied Electrical Engineering.
Stephen moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma in February 2016. Shortly after arriving in Ponca City, Stephen gained employment with MJ&H Fabrication as a Heavy Equipment Operator and then worked at Creekstone Farms from December 2019 up until the time of his death.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Stephanie DeFoor Tolland of Ponca City, OK; his Mother, Gail Ann “Jodi” Jimenez and her companion, Tony Dominguez of Roswell, NM; his Father and Step-Mother, Stephen and Anne Tolland of Everett, Mass; his Sister, Kelsey Tolland, her husband, Reynaldo Guillen and their two children, Cruz and Sophia Guillen, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Grandparents, Gilbert and Patty Jimenez of Roswell, NM; Aunts, Teresa Melendez and her husband, Manny Villalobos of Roswell, NM, Sheryl Saavedra and her husband, Hal Atencio of Albuquerque, NM, and Julie Jimenez and her husband, Jacob Bassing, of Roswell, NM; Cousins, Sally Aviles and her husband Pedro Aviles of Blackwell, OK, Anthony Hernandez and his wife Heidi Beverage of Roswell, NM; Cousins Mia Rae and Raymond Montano, Jr., Miranda and Cierra Saavedra, Xavier and Zander Hernandez and Olivia, Evelyn and Averi Bassing; along with multiple other Aunts, Uncles and Cousins of Roswell, NM.
Stephen’s family struggles to think of life without him. It is difficult to accept that his easy-going personality, beautiful smile and quick laughter will only remain as memories. There is comfort, however, in knowing that he is walking in heaven with our Heavenly Father.
A memorial will be held in honor of Stephen on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 12:00 noon at First Baptist Church, located at 500 N. Pennsylvania in Roswell, NM, with a reception immediately following the service in the same location.