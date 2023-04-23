Stuart Deaton Shanor, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 12, 2023, in Huntington, W.V.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Margaret Shanor and his wife of 53 years, Ellen B. Shanor.
Stuart is survived by two children and five grandchildren: daughter, Sheryl Mahaney, her husband John H. Mahaney (Wirtz, Virginia), granddaughter, Lauren (Charleston, West Virginia) and grandson, John (Boone, North Carolina) and son, Stephen S. Shanor, his wife Heidi E. Shanor (Springfield, Ohio) granddaughter, Katelyn (Midland, Texas) grandson, Andrew and his wife Kelly (Columbus, Ohio) and grandson, Matthew (Springfield, Ohio).
Stuart was born in Canton, Ohio and raised in Springfield, Ohio. After graduating from Springfield High School in 1954, Stuart attended and graduated from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio in 1959 and the University of Michigan School of Law in 1962.
Stuart was a highly respected lawyer in the State of New Mexico and the United States, having maintained an active practice spanning nearly six decades, more than 50 years of which was as a partner in the Hinkle Shanor LLP which bears his name. Throughout his career, Stuart handled many high profile cases within the State of New Mexico. A consummate gentleman who vigorously advocated for his clients, always being mindful of the importance of being an example of civility and professionalism to all. Through his 50+ years of practice, Stuart was proud to mentor countless young lawyers, many of whom continue to represent clients throughout the State of New Mexico.
Stuart was a nationally recognized Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers (ACTL), and humbly served on their Board of Regents for many years and served as its President from 2001 to 2002 Stuart was also a member of the International Society of Barristers and the Tenth Circuit Historical Society.
Stuart gave generously of his time both to his legal community and his local community in Roswell. In addition to his service to the ACTL, Stuart was active in the State Bar of New Mexico serving on many various Supreme Court boards and commissions including the Client Protection Fund, the New Mexico State Bar Foundation, the Supreme Court Task Force on Professional Conduct, and the New Mexico State Disciplinary Board as a Hearing Officer. Stuart also served on numerous local boards including the Board of Trustees for the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, the Board of Directors for the First National Bank of Roswell and later United New Mexico Bank and served thirteen years on the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education. He was a longtime member of the Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church and a former member of the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Foundation.
When not practicing law, Stuart enjoyed traveling in his trailer with Ellen regardless of where they went. Stuart enjoyed golf and often was seen playing two balls at a time. He was an avid fly fisherman and could cast a fly as gracefully as he danced on the ballroom dancefloor, which was another great joy of his. He and Ellen carved out a life they loved in Roswell, New Mexico with people they loved. He will be missed.
The entire family has been touched by the love and friendship which has been shown to them through the personal calls and notes sent. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Foundation. A Memorial Service for Stuart D. Shanor will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.