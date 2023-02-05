Sue Catherine Chambers passed away on January 16, 2023, after a brief illness. Having reached 90 years old Sue lived a long full life and there will be no services as per her request.
Sue was born on November 17, 1932 in Washita, Arkansas to Ollie D. Chambers and Sally Belle Qualls Chambers, both parents are deceased. She had three sisters; Ruby Chambers, Inez Schuessler, Anna Chambers, all preceding her in death. She was very close to her nephew Wendell Chambers who is also deceased.
Surviving nieces and nephews include; Danny Radcliff of Las Cruces, Don Radcliff of Florida, Beverly Morrell of San Antonio TX., and Balerie Schuessler of Belen, NM.
Sue worked for almost fiftly years and enjoyed going to work every day. She was a bookkeeper for almost all of those ears and was gifted working with numbers and a memory that was remarkable her entire life She enjoyed gardening with her sister Ruby and had an award-winning garden that was showcased on the television Southwest Yard Garden with Curtis Smith. Being an avid Iris grower, their garden was a also included in many garden tours for the Pecos Valley Iris Society which she was a charter member. Sue was also a member of Morning Garen Club and enjoyed playig bridge at the Roswell Adult Center with the Pecos Valley Duplicate Bridge Club.
Sue loved the family pets and thought of them as part of the family. Most recently a pair of beautiful white poodles Bella, and Bubbles affectionally know as Sue's girls.
Sue will always be remembered as a kind and thoughtful lady who would do anything for her friends and family.