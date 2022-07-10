Susan Kay Robinson, 74, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 in El Paso, Texas after complications from a fall which resulted in a brain injury. Her husband, daughter and sister were by her side.
Susan was born in Breckenridge, Texas on June 1, 1948 to Ted Robinson and Alma (Spain) Robinson. Susan's family moved to Roswell in the early 1960's after having lived in Mississippi, Mexico, Texas and Louisiana. Susan attended Roswell High School and was in the first class to graduate from Goddard High School in 1966. She later lived in Illinois, Connecticut and Texas before returning to New Mexico. She lived in Santa Fe for many years, and worked in real estate and property management.
Susan married Joe Koljat on June 24, 1990 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
After moving back to Roswell in 1992, she worked in the medical field for a few years before working as a licensed insurance adjuster until retiring in 2020. Susan was active in politics and a member of Chaves County Republican Women. She did volunteer work and was honored as the Chaves County Casa Volunteer of 1999.
Susan loved her family and extended family. Her greatest achievements were her son Erik and daughter Erica, of whom she was so very proud. Her grandchildren Madison, Evan and Jocelyn were her greatest joy. Susan was a second mother to her niece Tedi and like another grandmother to her great niece Kyra and great nephews Kaylyn (a/k/a Bubba) and Jordan who fondly called her Suesue. She adored her stepchildren Brian and Julia. She had endeared herself to another generation with Kyra's sons Alan and Arlo also dearly loving their Suesue. Susan’s unexpected passing occurred just following a week's vacation at the beach with some of her favorite people: Shari, Tedi, Kyra, Alan and Arlo. She thoroughly enjoyed the trip, which in addition to fun in the sand and waves also included a visit to an aquarium, a sea life wildlife rescue, and an elephant encounter.
Susan so enjoyed visiting with family and friends, She could always be counted on for a good laugh, a word of sage advice, and often a gourmet home-cooked meal, which was always a major production. In addition to being a fantastic cook, Susan also loved gardening and creative craft projects. She was an avid reader who enjoyed researching various topics of interest. She was the best sister in the world, and an amazing daughter who lovingly looked after her mother for many years. She was always there for you when you needed her. And of course, she rescued stray animals as well as lost souls. Susan had a keen wit, a delightful laugh, the biggest heart, a beautiful smile and a whole lot of love to give. Her memory will continue to be a blessing for all that knew her.
Susan is preceded in death by her father Ted Robinson; father-in-law Jim Koljat; mother-in-law Gerri Koljat; step son Brian Koljat; brother-in-law Mark Hamilton; and dear friends Jeanie Whitwam and Nancy Esquivel.
Those left to mourn her are her husband Joe Koljat of the family home; her mother Alma Robinson and sister Shari Hamilton, all of Roswell. Her son Erik Heftye (Michelle) and granddaughter Madison and grandson Evan of Country Club, Missouri; daughter Erica Jaramillo (Jonathan) of Gig Harbor, Washington; niece Tedi Brackeen (Mark) of Roswell; great niece Kyra Cash (Cody) and great great nephews Alan and Arlo of Roswell; great nephew Kaylyn Gross (Sara) of Norfolk, Virginia; great nephew Jordan Hamilton of Boise, Idaho; step daughter Julia Koljat (Dave Stevens) of Mooresville, Indiana and granddaughter Jocelyn Shartzer also of Mooresville, Indiana. Dear family friend Linda Monk, of Roswell, New Mexico; her Aunt Ruth Russell of Belen, New Mexico; and her wonderful cousins, Sam Robinson, Bettie McCarter, Bob Whitmire, Tammie Samson, Gina Bassett, Ruthie Fox, Rochelle Johnson, Damian McSherry and Grover McSherry, their spouses and children. She also leaves her adopted Border Patrol family Armin and Cecy Loza with daughters Ana, Sofia, Andrea and Cecy of Detroit, Michigan. Her four legged family members Nilla, Smiley, Poochie Poochie and Doodles kitty were spoiled rotten and will miss her terribly.
The family would like to give special thanks to the EMT's, Roswell Fire Department personnel, ENMMC emergency room personnel and Airlift Team in caring and transporting Susan to El Paso. Thanks also to everyone at The Hospitals of Providence-Sierra Campus in El Paso, Texas for their exceptional treatment, care and assistance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Chaves County CASA Program of Roswell or to a charity of their choice.
Arrangements are being handled by La Paz Perches Funeral Home in El Paso, Texas.
No services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.