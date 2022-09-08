Suzanne Marie Oswald

Suzanne M. Oswald, 60, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2022, in El Paso, TX. A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home with her funeral service being held at 10:00 am, Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church. 

Suzanne was born on April 19, 1962, in Joliet, IL to Ken and Inez Oswald. She is survived by her two brothers, Kenny, and Troy Oswald. Her daughters Nychole, Mackenzie, and Erika. Her 7 grandchildren and her great granddaughter, Adelyne Rose. 

Suzanne was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. She was an avid believer in hard work and fighting for what you want. She put herself through school and obtained her degree in early childhood development. Suzanne put that to excellent use by starting her own in-home daycare. It was her goal to not only educate children, but to make them feel loved and valued along the way. She made it a personal mission to ensure that learning was fun and interactive for all of her kids. 

Suzanne was diagnosed with a rare form of Lymphedema in 2005, and through it all she fought the good fight for over 15 years the Lord saw fit to call her home. She was loved by all who knew her, and she will be dearly missed. 

Service information

Sep 8
Rosary
Thursday, September 8, 2022
6:00PM-8:00PM
Ballard Funeral Home Chapel
910 S. Main
Roswell, NM 88203
