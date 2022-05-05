Our precious mother, Sylvia Loye Allen, departed her loving family on Friday, April 29th at the Village of Northrise in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Sylvia was born in Portales, New Mexico on October 31st, 1941 to CB Waide and Janie (Akens) Waide. She graduated from Roswell High School in 1959 and married her loving husband Ardist Allen on August 14th, 1965. They enjoyed 57 years of a happy, loving marriage.
Sylvia is the mother to Cassie Banks and Cody Allen. She raised her children with love in Roswell, New Mexico with her devoted husband Ardist. She worked as a beautician and as a secretary at Allen Roofing Company, and was beloved by everyone she knew. Sylvia enjoyed drawing, painting, sewing, reading, writing, dancing, singing, shopping and most of all, spending time with her close family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother CB Waide (Rosemary) and sister Connie Allen (Henry). She is survived by her husband Ardist Allen of Roswell, New Mexico; brother James Waide (Claudia) of Roswell, New Mexico; sister Loretta Armstrong (Donald) of Lubbock, Texas; brother Larry Deen (Karen) of Lubbock Texas; daughter Casondra Banks (Thomas) of Las Cruces, New Mexico; son Cody Allen (Stephannie) of Roswell, New Mexico; granddaughters, Annie and Baylee Banks of Las Cruces, New Mexico; grandsons Caleb and Zachary Allen of Roswell, New Mexico; and her many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial in honor of Sylvia will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, tribute donations on behalf of our precious mother can be made to:
The Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/get-involved-now/donate
Valley Hospice at mvhospice.kindful.com
