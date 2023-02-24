Sylvia Lynn Sanchez, 59, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on December 15, 2022. Sylvia Lynn was born in Tulare, California to Manuel Montoya Sanchez and Della Barela on April 7, 1963.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her father Manuel Montoya Sanchez, mother Della Barela Wilson and her sister Jacqueline Sanchez. Sylvia is survived by her daughter Destinie Lucero (Erica) of Las Vegas, NV, grandson Eric Manuel Sena of Las Vegas, NV, sister Carolyn Zamora of Albuquerque, NM, brother Tony Sanchez of Albuquerque, NM, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
A rosary will be held at 1:00 pm on February 26, 2023, at Anderson-Bethany Funeral home in Roswell, NM, with a celebration of life to follow at The Eagles Hall. Services are under the direction of Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home.